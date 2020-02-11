WASHINGTON DC - Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is making a push toward the development of automated vehicles.
During a hearing of the Consumer Protection Commerce sub-committee, McMorris Rodgers made a plea for the US to begin leading the charge in the development of self-driving technology.
It's a solution, McMorris Rodgers said, that will save lives, help to ease road congestion and improve mobility for people with disabilities, seniors and those without easy access to public transportation.
"Each year, we lose about 37,000 lives on our roads. That's equivalent to more than three commercial passenger planes falling out of the sky every week. If that was happening, it would be a national emergency. Deadly traffic accidents as just as much a crisis, and we must treat it as such. Automating the driving process can drastically improve safety, because 94 percent of all traffic accidents are due to human error."
Self-driving vehicles remove that margin for human error, McMorris Rodgers said, and will transform mobility barriers.
McMorris Rodgers also said that developers in other countries like China have already surpassed the US in development of self-driving technology.
In the global race for self-driving technology, she said, "China is using our infrastructure, testing on our roads, collecting data on our citizens and stealing our technology to beat us…If we fail, investment in this transformative technology will go abroad. If we fail, the safety, less congestion and mobility benefits that will come with this technology will go elsewhere. If we fail, the American people will lose."
In 2017, the SELF Drive Act was introduced to ensure the safety of highly-automated vehicles through testing and deployment on the federal level. The bill, however, failed to become law.
