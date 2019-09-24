OLYMPIA - President Donald Trump says he has directed the release of the unredacted transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. At virtually the same time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement saying she'd announce her response to the growing calls for impeachment Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet early Tuesday, the president acknowledged he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in the call. Some lawmakers say this raises questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals in the 2020 Presidential Election.
In a phone conversation with Rep. McMorris Rodgers, we asked her about this situation.
"From the beginning I have said that we need to find out what the facts are," the Congresswoman told us. "I am encouraged that the president said he'd release the transcript later this week. I was calling for him to do that. I believe that transparency is how we get the facts and then we can make the best decisions on how to proceed."