WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S House voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees Thursday, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move but none defended her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts.
One of those voting against the punishment for Green was Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
She sent a statement to KHQ shortly after the vote took place.
“I completely disagree and disavow many of the statements and videos that have come out about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Many of her comments are beneath the dignity of the office for which she has been elected. Serving in Congress is a privilege that requires the highest levels of trust and respect – both for the office and the individuals who entrusted us to be their voice in government. Rep. Taylor Greene must responsibly own her actions, work diligently to rebuild her reputation, and restore the trust that she has broken with so many. I also believe it sets a dangerous precedent to allow members of the opposing party to hand down punishments that impact an elected representative’s ability to serve their constituents based on statements that were made prior to being elected. I hope Rep. Taylor Greene takes that seriously and considers the impact her words have as a representative of her constituents and the People’s House.” – Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05).
The chamber’s near party-line 230-199 vote was the latest instance of conspiracy theories becoming pitched political battlefields, an increasingly familiar occurrence during Donald Trump’s presidency. He faces Senate trial next week for his House impeachment for inciting insurrection after a mob he fueled with his false narrative of a stolen election attacked the Capitol.