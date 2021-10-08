SPOKANE, Wash. - Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 as a breakthrough case. This means she tested positive even though she's fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Here's the statement from her:
“Yesterday, despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild and I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines. My offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville, and Washington, D.C. remain open and are continuing to work for the people of Eastern Washington. As I have said for months, I encourage everyone in Eastern Washington to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine if you haven’t already.”