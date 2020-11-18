BREAKING: Rep. Dan Newhouse has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post he made on Twitter. He represents Washington's 4th District.
He tweeted: "I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test. Last night, the results came back positive for the virus. My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home."
