Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to speak at Kootenai County Republicans fundraiser in 2023

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the keynote speaker at the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee's (KCRCC) Lincoln Day Fundraiser in February, the committee announced last week.
The Georgia Republican is known nationally for her strong support of former President Donald Trump. She's sparked controversy for her support of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and the QAnon conspiracy theory, as well as being a leading player in the effort to cast doubts on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
In an email, KCRCC declined to make someone available to speak with NonStop Local on the subject. The Idaho Democratic Party has not yet responded to a request for comment.
The dinner will take place Feb. 11 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Individual tickets cost $175 each, with sponsor options of silver for $5,000 and gold for $10,000.