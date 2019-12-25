Christmas morning, Representative Matt Shea announced he is starting a fund to help with his legal bills and will be presenting legislation to name some organizations as terrorist groups.
Representative Shea made the announcement on Spokane City Councilmen Mike Fagan's radio show called The Right Perspective.
During the radio program, Representative Shea also refuted the finding in the investigation that calls him a "domestic terrorist."
"You can identify as anything these days expect for a patriot and a republican at the same time," Spokane Councilmen Mike Fagan said.
While Rep. Shea was being investigated, he said he was doing his own investigations into groups he believes are the true threat to America.
"I am going to be introducing legislation this session to ask congress and the president to declare ANTI-FA, Redneck Revolts, the Socialist Rifle Association, the John Brown Gun Club, the Muslim Brotherhood and all organizations listed as unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation trial as terrorist organizations because there are actually investigations into these organizations and that will be detailed in this legislation," Shea said.
But Shea's call for this legislation- or any bill will most likely fall on deaf ears in Olympia. A KHQ analysis of his legislative record shows Shea has become one of the least successful representatives in the house when it comes to passing new bills.
https://www.khq.com/news/khq-investigates-how-effective-is-rep-matt-shea-as-a/article_6c358dd4-df22-11e9-8062-2b69ae2ec0e0.html
