OLYMPIA - Along with three other sponsors, Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea has recently introduced a bill that would abolish abortion in Washington state.
The first reading of the bill happened last Thursday, March 21. Along with Shea, representatives Kraft, Klippert and Young are named as sponsors on the bill.
The original bill states that its intent is to, "Provide to unborn children the equal protection of the laws of this state; establish that a living human child, from the moment of fertilization... is entitled to the same rights, powers, privileges, 17 justice, and protections as are secured or granted by the laws of 18 this state to any other human person."
It goes on to say that any United States act, law or treaty that, "denies or prohibits protection of a human 24 person's inalienable right to life is null, void, and unenforceable in this state."
House Bill 2154 was introduced to the house last week and is now headed to the committee.