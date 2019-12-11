WASHINGTON - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers joined in passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which ensures farmers can access needed labor.
"While this bill isn't perfect, it is an important step forward to provide relief to our farmers. If Washington farmers, ranchers and dairymen are going to continue to keep food on the table for our community and the world, we need an agriculture workforce that will meet their needs," McMorris Rodgers was quoted as saying in a press release.
The bill will do the following:
- Establish a program for agricultural workers in the United States to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment and contribution to the U.S. agricultural economy.
- Reform the H-2A program to provide more flexibility for employers while ensuring critical protections for workers. The bill focuses on modifications to make the program more responsive and user-friendly for employers and provides access to the program for industries with year-round labor needs.
- Establish a mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment with a structured phase-in and guaranteed due process for authorized workers who are incorrectly rejected by the system
"Agriculture is Eastern Washington's number one industry, and I'm glad we were able to come together, find common ground, and move forward on a compromise bill that will make a real difference for Eastern Washington agriculture," McMorris Rodgers said.
