UPDATED ON DECEMBER 19, 2019 AT 9:18 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is responding to reports that her congressional office misused official resources.
The 58-page report concludes a five-year investigation into the matter.
According to Rodgers' office, the investigation stemmed from a complaint logged by a former disgruntled employee "who was terminated from the office with cause after the Congresswoman was elected Conference Chair and she decided not to hire him as communications director."
The report specifies that the Committee found no evidence that Rep. Rodgers ever compelled her staff to assist with her campaign or other political efforts.
The report also specified that the Committee found that from at least 2008 through 2013, Rep. Rodgers' congressional offices were "governed by sloppy practices, including inconsistent policies and poor record-keeping, which led to the misuse of official resources for campaign or other political purposes."
In the statement sent to KHQ, Rep. Rodgers' communications director said new policies and process have now been implemented to prevent sloppy practices from happening in the future.
You can read Rep. Rodgers' statement below:
Over the course of six years and four congresses, the Congresswoman and her staff voluntarily cooperated with the Committee in full, as it noted in its report, producing 66,500 pages of documents and submitting to over 30 witness interview requests. We are pleased that the Committee has ended its review and we can finally put this matter behind us. This matter began after a disgruntled former employee raised complaints against the Congresswoman regarding forced campaign activity. She is particularly satisfied that the Committee found no evidence that she ever compelled staff to assist with campaign or other political efforts. The Committee also determined that many of the allegations raised against her involved areas of uncertainty facing the House community. She hopes this Report helps provide needed guidance to all members. While she may disagree with some of the findings reached by the Committee, she appreciates its work and accepts its ultimate conclusion. This will be the final statement we will make on this matter.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a five-year investigation, the House Ethics Committee found that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers did misuse official resources.
The full report, which is 58-pages long, details the findings.
In short, an investigation found that McMorris Rodgers' office showed "indifference" to the regulations mandating the use of official and unofficial resources.
The report also found that McMorris Rodgers was not aware of the "full extent" of the misconduct, but "still bears responsibility" for her office.
One senior staff member is quoted as telling committee members, "You know, you don’t bring certain things up with the Congresswoman, because it’s just things that, you know, they didn’t want her being stressed about... I don’t believe that she was aware of these things that were going on, because – and I’m not trying to say she’s oblivious, but it’s just something that she didn’t – she wasn’t involved in, because she was involved in other stuff."
The allegations against McMorris Rodgers included paying a consultant with funds from political committees, using official resources for campaign activities, and using official resources and campaign resources to land a House leadership position.
McMorris Rodgers was instructed to pay the U.S. Treasury at least $7,500 as reimbursement. The report also said she fully cooperated with the committee and made changes to improve her office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.