39-year-old Angelo Lopez was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stalking a woman for months.
Spokane Police say these events began in June, when a woman reported a homeless man following her on a regular basis when she would walk her dog. The victim contacted SPD on several occasions, but officers weren't able to develop probable cause.
At the time, officers were able to identify the man as Lopez due to frequent contacts with him in the downtown corridor. SPD encouraged the victim to obtain a protection order from Lopez, but such order was denied by the court.
Then in late July of this year, officers from the Downtown Precinct responded to a call of a man exposing himself to a separate citizen downtown. Another person had taken a photo of the suspect, who officers identified as Lopez. In this case, officers were unable to contact the victim, and no criminal charges were able to be filed.
However, officers were eventually able to develop probable cause to charge Lopez with Stalking of the first victim. On August 17, he was located by officers in the area of W. 1st Avenue and S. Madison Street, and arrested.
Lopez is a 5 time convicted felon, with charges including Criminal Mischief-Deadly Weapon, Violation of No Contact/Protection Order, and Third Degree Assault. Additionally, he has 36 gross misdemeanor and 10 misdemeanor convictions, several of which involve violating no contact orders.