For the second year in a row, a pair of serial porch pirates spent Christmas night in jail.
On Christmas Eve, Spokane Police received a call that a package was stolen off of a porch on W. Crown Avenue and that the thieves were caught on tape. The victim showed police surveillance footage showing a female suspect with distinctive hair and clothes taking the present off the porch and driving off.
Members of SPD recognized the suspect vehicle as belonging to 33-year-old Megan Tureman and 52-year-old Duane Yarnell. Last year, the two were caught committing numerous thefts of at least five separate victims during the holiday season. Eventually, a search of Yarnell's home yielded a large number of stolen Christmas presents.
On Christmas this year, SPD set up surveillance around Yarnell's home and observed Yarnell and Tureman pulling up to the home around 1:30pm. Officers contacted them and told Tureman that she was under arrest. She was still wearing the same clothing that was caught on surveillance footage by the victim. Yarnell was also arrested for a warrant out of Colfax.
Police searched a bag sitting in the driveway and found the stolen package as well as numerous others not addressed to Tureman or Yarnell. The pair were both arrested and charged with 3rd degree theft, with Yarnell also getting an additional charge of 3rd degree Possession of Stolen Property. They were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
The pair have a lengthy criminal history, with 173 felony charges combined between the two. Their charges include Possession of Stolen Property, Forgery, Identity Theft, Mail Theft, and more.
