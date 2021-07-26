OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Women’s Commission published their first biennial report on Monday after Governor Jay Inslee established the group through a House Bill in 2018.
According to the report, some of the critical issues women face in Washington include childcare access and affordability, pay inequality, racial disparities in health and healthcare delivery, violence against women and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on women.
Twenty-five percent of women who became unemployed during the pandemic said it was due to lack of childcare, twice the rate of men who were surveyed.
Additionally, Washington ranks 34th in the nation in the gender pay gap, with women on average making 22% less in their annual earnings than men. Women make 78.2 cents for every dollar that a white man makes.
The report also details 45% of women in Washington have experienced sexual violence during their lifetime.
Washington State ranks second in the nation in the highest number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous persons cases. Under two percent of the state's population is Indigenous but Indigenous persons make up 6% of the state's active missing persons reports.
The report said the actual number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is likely much higher.