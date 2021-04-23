Wildfire Today reported on Friday that the investor group that owns the massive 747 Supertanker used to fight wildfires has been grounded and the company has ceased operations.
The decision comes as the northwest enters an early fire season, with 91 wildfires popping up across the state in mid-April alone.
"This week the investors that own the Global SuperTanker just informed me that they have made the difficult decision to cease operations of the company, effective this week. This is extremely disappointing as the aircraft has been configured and tuned with a new digital drop system and other upgrades to make it more safe and efficient" said Dan Reese, President of Global Supertanker.
Reese added that they are in talks with prospective buyers, but many of the employees for the company have been furloughed as they await the outcome of the company.
The aircraft, named Tanker 944, was designed to carry over 17,000 gallons of retardant and could operate between the states of Washington, California and Oregon.
In 2020, Tanker 944 spent several weeks in Moses Lake, Washington getting routine maintenance and updates with the delivery system used to dispense retardant.
