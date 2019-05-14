Navy disciplines two aviators following obscene images drawn in skies over Okanogan Co.
Report details Navy Pilots' cockpit conversation while drawing obscene shape over Okanogan sky

A report in the Navy Times has new details about the conversation between two Navy Officers who were responsible for drawing a penis in the sky over Washington back in 2017. 

The report says both men were good officers who had not been disciplined in the past. The idea for the drawing came after a training exercise when the men noticed the contrails were very visible that day. However, according to the article, they didn't count on the contrails lingering around enough for people on the ground to see their drawing.

The Navy Times article says a transcript of what was recorded on the cockpit recording system was included in the investigation. 

“You should totally try to draw a penis,” the Electronic Warfare Officer suggested. 

“I could definitely draw one, that would be easy,” the pilot replied.  “I could basically draw a figure eight and turn around and come back. I’m gonna go down, grab some speed and hopefully get out of the contrail layer so they’re not connected to each other.”

Once complete, their drawing was very clear on the ground. 

Many people in Okanogan County looked up and reported seeing an unmistakably phallic symbol drawn in the sky. 

While the specific punishment the pilots received  was not made public as it was meted out in an administrative proceeding, an official told Military.com that the individuals were permitted to retain their status as aviators.

 

