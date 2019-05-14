Report details Navy Pilots' cockpit conversation while drawing obscene shape over Okanogan sky

Watch again

A report in the Navy Times has new details about the conversation between two Navy Officers who were responsible for drawing a penis in the sky over Washington back in 2017.

The report says both men were good officers who had not been disciplined in the past. The idea for the drawing came after a training exercise when the men noticed the contrails were very visible that day. However, according to the article, they didn't count on the contrails lingering around enough for people on the ground to see their drawing.

The Navy Times article says a transcript of what was recorded on the cockpit recording system was included in the investigation.

“You should totally try to draw a penis,” the Electronic Warfare Officer suggested.