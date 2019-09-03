SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the past six years, Spokane Police Officers used force against a subject a total of 1,024 times, according to a report released by Police Strategies for the Spokane Office of Police Ombudsman.
Methods of Collection
Data provided to Police Strategies by the Spokane Police Department in 2018 was from department use of force incidents between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2018.
Police Strategies collects the data and enters it into the Police Force Analysis System (PFAS), which takes the data and compares it to data from 56 police departments across seven states to analyze whether the use of force was necessary and whether or not it was excessive.
To calculate whether the use of force was necessary, PFAS gives an incident a Force Justification Score. The score is based on the Graham Factors, related to a 1989 court case that defined the criteria for police use of force.
According to the report, those four factors include:
- The seriousness of the crime being investigated
- The level of threat to officers or others
- The level of resistance
- Whether the subject fled from the officer
To calculate whether the use of force was excessive, PFAS calculates a Force Factor Score that's based on the level for force versus the level of resistance used by the subject.
Scores range from negative six to positive six, with negative scores meaning a subject's resistance level was higher than the officer's level of force.
Scores between zero and two indicated that most officers used a level of force that was equal to the level of resistance they received.
Scores three and above showed that an officer used force above the level of resistance they received.
Crunching the Numbers
According to the report, Spokane Police Officers used force a total of 1,024 times during 645 incidents over the past six years. The average was 108 use of force incidents each year.
Use of force increased in the summer, with the highest number of force incidents in a month happening in July 2013.
The data showed that use of force incidents tended to happen earlier in the week, between Sunday and Thursday, and at certain times of the day.
According to the data, the hour with the highest number of incidents is between 11 p.m. and midnight. Use of force ramps up again between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The report concludes that patterns in the hours where more use of force happened could be caused by shift changes and the types of calls for service.
Forty-percent of use of force incidents happened on the streets of Spokane and 42 percent happened at a residence. Only 12 percent of the incidents happened at a business, and only five percent happened at a park or a medical facility.
According to the report, two-thirds of the use of force incidents happened during dispatched calls to service, while 14 percent happened during an officer-initiated stop.
In 19 percent of the incidents, officers who responded to calls to assist others were the only ones to use force in the incident.
The most common type of call where officers used force was violent crime, about 40 percent. Eighteen percent of calls where forced was used involved property crimes.
Analysis of Force Frequency
The report found that two Spokane Police officers accounted for more than 14 percent of all force incidents for the police department.
One officer used force 53 times in the six-year span, while the other officer used force 40 times over the six-year period. Both officers were canine handlers, and most of their used of force incidents involved canine bites.
The two officers, combined with four other officers who used force between 20 to 28 times each, made up the 2.5 percent of the 241 officers who used force. The six combined accounted for 18 percent of all the force used.
There were 127 officers who only used force one or twice during the last six years.
Calculating the Justification of Force
The Spokane Police Department's average Force Justification score was 10.7 out of 20, meaning that when officers used force, they were facing more serious crimes and higher levels of resistance, but subjects were unlikely to flee.
Fourteen percent of incidents received a score of 20, while 13 percent of incidents received a low Force Justification score.
Seventy-five officers were involved in at least one incident with a low Force Justification score. Twenty-three of those officers were involved in one or more low Force Justification incidents.
Four officers were involved in five or six low Force Justification incidents, and all were canine officers.
Low Force Justification scores were more likely to be given to incidents involving a subject with a mental health issue (37 percent), is suicidal (24 percent), or where no charges were prosecuted (28 percent.)
Calculating Force Factor
In the last six years, 15 percent of use of force incidents has a Force Factor score of 3 or above. Fifty-six incidents scored as a four on the scale, and no incidents received a score of five or six.
Sixty-four officers were involved in at least one high Force Factor incident, and 25 of those officers were involved in multiple incidents.
Three canine officers were involved in nine to 12 high Force Factor incidents each. The report makes the distinction that canine bites can lead to an incident receiving a high Force Factor score because the subject is usually hiding from police, or passive resistance.
Glancing at the numbers, 29 percent of use of force incidents were give a score of one on the Force Factor scale. A score of two was applied to 26 percent of incidents, while a score of zero was applied to 24 percent of incidents.
Ninety-nine percent of Spokane Police Department's high Force Factor incidents involved the use of a weapon, and the use of a canine or electronic control devices were involved in four out of five high Force Factor incidents.
According to the report, the data shows Spokane Police Officers consistently with a given level of resistance and tend to use the minimal amount of force necessary to get a subject to comply.
Types of Force Used
Of the 645 use of force incidents, 43 percent involved physical force use only, 35 percent involved the use of a service weapon only and 22 percent involved both the use of physical force and the use of a service weapon.
Grabbing, pulling and holding subjects accounted for 55 percent of the types of physical force used. Take downs accounted for 43 percent of the types of physical force used.
Electronic control devices, such as tasers, accounted for 25 percent of service weapons being used. Canines, also considered a weapon in the report, accounted for 23 percent. Both were the most common weapons used by officers in an incident of force.
Overall, the use of electronic control devices has increased, from 6.2 percent of all force tactics in 2013, to 12.7 percent in 2018. The use of canines also increased over the span over six years.
Populations Involved in Use of Force Incidents
White residents made up over 70 percent of the population involved in use of force incidents. White males between the ages of 30 and 49 were specifically involved in 149 incidents, or 23.3 percent.
Black residents made up a total of 14 percent of the population involved in use of force incidents, but accounted for only 2.31 percent of the total population of Spokane Police Department's jurisdiction.
A 2015 study done by an Eastern Washington University professor looked at the similarities between police-citizen contacts and the race of the subject involved in the contact.
The study found that minorities disproportionately were contacted by Spokane Police. African Americans made up of 6.1 percent of the contacts, while Native Americans made up 3 percent of contacts.
Force Used Against Officers
During use of force incidents, 73 subjects had a knife, 23 had a firearm and 51 had some other type of weapons.
Most of the subjects engaged in some type of physical resistance, around 76 percent, while 47 subjects only used a weapon against an officer during a use of force incident. Nine percent of subjects were passively resisting when force was used against them.
Rate of Injuries to Officers
A total of 73 officers reported being injured in use of force incidents over the past six years. One officer was injured six times, while another was injured 3 times.
Two officers were involved in use of force incidents with fluid or chemical contamination.
None of the injuries were serious.
Nine percent of use of force applications resulted in an officer getting injured. Officers were more likely to be injured when they used physical force, around 26 percent, compared to when they used a service weapon, 0.4 percent.
Rate of Injuries to Subjects
Over the last six years, 519 subjects that were involved in use of force incidents were injured, or 76 percent of all incidents, but a majority of the injuries were minor.
The most common type of injury was a canine bite, with 27 percent of subjects suffering that type of injury. A subject was more likely to be injured when a canine was involved in a use of force incident.
Forty-two subjects lost consciousness, 22 were shot or killed and 14 received a fracture or broken tooth.
Trends Over the Past Six Years
The report also highlights the trends that showed up in the use of force data.
According to the reporting, use of force involving a subject who had a mental health issue doubled, going from 15 percent in 2013 to 30 percent in 2018.
Use of force on a subject who assaulted officers before the force was applied declined by 32 percent between 2013 to 2018.
Use of force applied on a woman declined by 38 percent between 2013 and 2018.