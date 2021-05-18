UPDATE: MAY 18 AT 4:00 P.M.
A DNR investigation into the Ponderosa Pine tree who's branch fell on Avista powerlines, sparking the Babb Fire that destroyed over 120 homes in Malden and Pine City, shows the branch was not healthy and needed closer inspection.
An internal investigation conducted by Avista Utilities determined that strong winds, which damaged otherwise healthy trees, were the cause of the fire.
"To date, the Company has not found any evidence that the fires were caused by any deficiencies in its equipment, maintenance activities or vegetation management practices, although it has become aware of instances where, during the course of the storm, otherwise healthy trees and limbs, located in areas outside its maintenance right-of-way, broke under the extraordinary wind conditions and caused damage to its energy delivery system," Avista said in a statement.
The DNR report details a conversation a DNR investigator had with an Avista representative in which he Avista rep was asked whether Avista has recently conducted vegetation maintenance in the area. He told investigators that Avista hired a company to do vegetation management in the months prior to the incident. The DNR report says investigators did find evidence that the maintenance did occur.
But a Forest Pathologist, hired by DNR to further investigate the incident, felt that a more thorough review of that tree in particular was warranted.
Dr. Daniel Omdal found that the branch had failed once before, and after being cut and left vulnerable, failed a second time, which led to the tragic events of Labor Day.
"It is my opinion that because of the unusual configuration of this tree, and its proximity to the powerline, a closer inspection was warranted," Dr. Omdal said in his report.
KHQ reached out to Avista for comment and they responded with the following statement:
"The primary cause of the fires on Labor Day 2020 in the region Avista serves was extreme high winds, a weather event that triggered wildfires and affected many, including electric utilities, throughout the Pacific Northwest.
We are aware that during the course of the storm, a lateral branch on a Ponderosa Pine tree located outside Avista’s maintenance right-of-way, broke under the extraordinary wind conditions and caused damage to the energy delivery system at or near what is believed to be the area of origin of the wildfire (in Malden and Pine City).
Avista received a copy of and learned that the Washington Department of Natural Resources had completed its investigation and issued a report on the Babb Road Fire on May 14, 2021. We are in the process of analyzing the findings contained in the DNR report. To date, Avista has not found any evidence and does not believe that the fires were caused by any deficiencies in its equipment, maintenance activities or vegetation management practices."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Department of Natural Resources released the report on the Malden and Pine City Labor Day fire.
The cause in the report is stated as follows:
"The DNR wildland fire investigation determined that the Babb Fire started due to a branch from a multi-dominant Ponderosa Pine tree came into contact with an Avista Utilities power distribution line causing a fire to start in the seasonally dried grasses, bushes and timber. Approximately 121 primary residences, 8 commercial buildings and 94 other structures were destroyed in this fire," the report said.
"A power distribution line transects the fire’s origin that showed damage and discoloration on two of the three top lines and the lower line adjacent to a down branch of a Ponderosa Pine tree."
