WOODLAND PARK, Colo. - An Idaho nurse is being investigated for possibly disposing of a cell phone that belonged to missing Colorado mother.

That nurse has reportedly been identified as a 32-year-old nurse from Twin Falls, ID.

According to ABC News, that was reported by two of the woman's family members and a law enforcement source.

Previous coverage:

Police in Twin Falls, Idaho released a statement saying in part that they'd been working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the FBI.

It is now believed by police that Berreth was murdered. Her fiance, Patrcik Frazee, was arrested Friday.

Frazee was charged Monday with first degree murder and solicitation. The solicitation charge opens the possibility that others may be involved in Berreth's death.