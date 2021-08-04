Report: Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards "front-runner" to be named next host

A report by Variety magazine says that talks to make Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards the permanent host of the popular game show have reached "advanced negotiations."
In an article, Variety's Cynthia Littleton reports that "a source close to the situation" said that while it's not a guarantee that Richards will be named the host, he is "clearly the front-runner."
Richards has hosted multiple television shows in his career, including the reality shows "High School Reunion" on the WB network and "Beauty and the Geek" on the CW. He also has been one of the guest hosts of Jeopardy! since the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek.
Other guests hosts include Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, LeVar Burton, and more.
You can read the entire Variety article here.