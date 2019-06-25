A new report says Spokane has the safest drivers of the major cities in Washington.
Allstate released its 15th annual "America's Best Driver's Report" ahead of Fourth of July, considered one of the deadliest days on U.S. roads.
The report named Spokane drivers as the safest in Washington, and they ranked 87th in the U.S. out of the 200 cities analyzed in the report.
Data from the report showed that Spokane drivers had an average of 9.2 years between claims and 13.9 "Drivewise hard-braking events" per 1,000 miles. The national average for those measures is 10.57 (years between claims) and 19 (hard-braking events).
Spokane improved from its rank of 103rd in 2018, and ranked ahead of the four other Washington cities in the report including Vancouver (114), Bellevue (132), Tacoma (149) and Seattle (155).
Spokane had the third-best ranking in the Pacific Northwest, as Boise was the runner-up nationally and Eugene, Ore., ranked 34th.