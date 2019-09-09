Whitworth University has been ranked as the third-best regional university in the west, and grabbed the top spot in some other categories in a U.S. News report.
U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges" rankings were released recently, and in the west, Whitworth ranked No. 3 trailing only University of Portland and Trinity University in Texas on the west rankings list for best regional universities.
The private institution in north Spokane topped the west rankings in the categories of "Best Colleges for Veterans" and tied for first in "Best Undergraduate Teaching."
Whitworth also ranked in the top 10 of the west in "Best Value Schools" (Fourth) and "Most Innovative Schools" (10th).
"Regional universities offer a full range of undergraduate programs and some master's programs but few doctoral programs," the report reads as it grouped colleges into four different categories, with regional universities grouped into four different regions.
In the "National Universities" category, Gonzaga University ranked 79th overall, the second-best in Washington behind No. 62 University of Washington. Washington State University and University of Idaho ranked 166th and 179th in the category, respectively. College of Idaho was 117th in the National Liberal Arts Colleges rankings.
Other area schools following Whitworth in the west regional universities list include Walla Walla University (49th), Central Washington University (55th) and Eastern Washington University (62nd).