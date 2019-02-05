North Pines Middle School was temporarily put on a lockout Tuesday morning after the report of a possible weapon at the school.
Students arriving at school Tuesday were telling administration about the concern of a possible weapon at the school in Spokane Valley, and staff immediately placed the school on lock out and contacted law enforcement.
Upon a thorough investigation, it was determined that students had started the rumor as a joke.
Staff worked with law enforcement to make certain the school was safe and no weapon was present prior to lifting the lock out.
A school official says police are addressing the situations with the individuals involved.