CULVER CITY, Calif. — Ryan Seacrest, known for his role on the show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and for hosting multiple shows including "American Idol" and "On Air with Ryan Seacrest", will be the next host of "Wheel of Fortune," according to a report from the New York Times.
The development followed host Pat Sajak's announcement earlier this month that he would retire following the show's 41st season.
According to the New York Times report, Vanna White is in negotiations to continue with the show.
Sajak has hosted the game show since 1981, when he took over for Chuck Woolery. White has been a part of the show since 1982.
According to CNN, Sajak will continue as a consultant on the show for the next three years.