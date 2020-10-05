SPOKANE, Wash., - A new report shows a disturbing trend in Spokane's 2020 violent crime rates.
The Spokane Police Department's weekly crime report states that violent crime across the city is actually down by about 11 percent compared to this time last year. That broad category includes rape, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal homicide.
A closer look at the numbers reveals a concerning exception.
According to the report, the city of Spokane had four homicides as of October 3, 2019. As of October 3, 2020, the department has reported a total of 13 homicides across the city - an increase of 225 percent compared to this time last year.
SPD has three primary service areas - the North Precinct, the South Precinct and the Downtown Precinct. The report shows, to date, there have been five homicides in north Spokane, four in south Spokane and four downtown.
The full report is available here.
