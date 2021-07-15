According to a new report posted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, people working full-time and making minimum wage don't earn enough to pay for rent in any county, state, or city in the United States.
With the rising cost of housing, rent has become too expensive for people earning minimum wage.
The federal minimum wage currently sits at $7.25/hour. A full-time minimum-wage worker can only afford a one-bedroom rental in only 7% of all US counties.
For a two-bedroom rental, there is not a single county in the US where minimum-wage workers can afford rent. The report showed that a worker would need to earn $24.90/hour in order to afford a two-bedroom home at Fair Market Rent. Fair Market rent is the price the government sets for a modest home in an area.
Nationally, the average fair market rent is $1,061/month for a one-bedroom and $1,295/month for a two-bedroom, according to the report.
The average renter's hourly wage is just below $19/hour, which adds up to roughly $977/month without housing costs or other expenses.
A household living on one minimum wage income can afford significantly less, $377 a month, the report showed.
In 17 states, the average renter earns at least $5.00 below the state's average two-bedroom housing wage.
Hawaii carries the biggest gap, with a different between the average cost of renting and average renter earnings being at $20.13.
Even the states that have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum wage don't clear the bar.
In California, where the minimum wage is $14 an hour, the cost of housing is so high that it still has the highest housing wage: A person in California needs to earn $39.03 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment and $31.06 for a one-bedroom.
To afford a one-bedroom apartment in California on minimum wage, a renter must work 89 hours and 112 hours for a two-bedroom.
The report includes an interactive map that shows how much you need to earn in your area to afford rent.