KELLOGG, Idaho - Investigative reports following a deadly avalanche at Silver Mountain show the avalanche was triggered by ski activity.
The mountain had been reopened to skiers that morning, after crews worked on avalanche control.
Three skiers were killed in the avalanche. Two others were buried in the snow, and survived. According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, a survivor of the avalanche reported that ski patrol allowed about a dozen skiers and snowboarders to pack a trail beneath Wardner Peak.
The preliminary report says the avalanche was unintentionally triggered by skiers, releasing it over 900 feet downhill and about 450 feet vertically.
Silver Mountain will be closed on Wednesday, January 15, to allow employees a chance to recuperate following a deadly avalanche last week.
"We value all of our employees' health and wellness, and want to give them a much needed break," a Facebook post from the resort said.
49 Degrees North will be having a special operating day on Wednesday and will honor all Silver Mountain season passes.
On Tuesday, January 7, an avalanche swept down Silver Mountain's Wardner Peak area, killing three people and injuring several others. Subsequent search efforts continued on the mountain for several days.
