According to the victim, the lower South Hill "Porch Pooper" has been arrested by Spokane Police. She says officers said the man told them he "just had to go".
According to the victim, he said he did not know her, didn't have an issue with her, he "just had to go". The victim told KHQ’s Hayley Guenthner that she’s grateful this wasn’t a targeted pooping incident and that, again, next time she just hopes he’ll use an actual bathroom, not her front porch.
He's being booked for one count of malicious mischief. KHQ is working to confirm additional information with the Spokane Police Department.
