The scores are in, and a new report says Washington state has the top community college system in America.

WalletHub’s 2019 list of the best and worst community college systems evaluated a sample of community colleges from across the country. The schools were judged on criteria including the cost of tuition, graduation rates and student success after graduation.

The report includes seven community colleges in Washington. Pierce College in Puyallup snagged the number one spot. It was followed by Shoreline Community College, South Puget Sound Community College, Big Bend Community College, Lower Columbia College, Everett Community College and Bates Technical College. Community colleges in Spokane were not included in the sample.

Students who choose a community college can save a significant amount of money. WalletHub’s report says students who qualified for in-state tuition rates paid an average of just over $3,500 to attend community colleges across the country this year. The cost of attending a public school in the same time frame cost an average of just over $10,000, and private school tuition cost an average of almost $36,000.

More information about individual state rankings is available here. A breakdown of community college rankings within the states is located here.