WASHINGTON - Results from a University of Washington survey show a "stunning" increase of fentanyl use in 2021. In the survey, just under 1,000 people participated, including 83 from Spokane County. Data was collected in fall 2021.
Caleb Banta-Green, with the Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute in the University of Washington School of Medicine, said the results reflect the habits and lives of “a diverse group of people who use drugs for an array of reasons, with a range of severity.”
A LOOK AT DEMOGRAPHICS:
- Race: 83% White, 10% American Indian, 7% Latino/Hispanic
- Housing: 39% experiencing homelessness, 29% in unstable/temporary housing, 33% in permanent housing
- Health care: 83% on Medicaid, 2% on private insurance, 2% on tribal health
According to the results, 42% of respondents said they used fentanyl in the previous three months. That number is up from 18% in 2019. Two-thirds of the people who said they used it within the last three months also said they used it knowingly. Banta-Green said this is a significant change from several years ago, when most fentanyl use was unintentional.
“This report is not the sum total of what’s going on among people using substances. Some people go back and forth between being in treatment and using drugs; it’s fluid and dynamic," Banta-Green said. "Providing medication at syringe-exchange sites has been incredibly fruitful. We’ve gotten a lot of people stabilized on treatment medications and greatly improved people’s access to naloxone (the overdose antidote).”
