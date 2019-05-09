Zach Norvell Jr. appears to have played his last game in a Gonzaga uniform, according to reports.
During a workout with the Atlanta Hawks, Norvell told reporters that he's staying in the 2019 NBA Draft and will not return to Gonzaga.
Zach Norvell told reporters today at his workout in Atlanta that he's staying in the 2019 NBA Draft and will not return to Gonzaga. Significant news.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 9, 2019
"Gonzaga's Zach Norvell said he's 100 percent locked into this draft and won't return to school," Atlanta Hawks beat reporter Chris Kirschner said in a tweet.
"No, I'm coming out," Norvell said to Atlanta writer Kevin Chouinard when he asked if Norvell was up in the air with his decision to stay in the draft or return to school.
A 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago, Norvell started 36 of 37 games in 2019, averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists. He led the West Coast Conference with 97 3-pointers and 37 percent from the arc.
Gonzaga's Zach Norvell has a very smooth stroke pic.twitter.com/droFIHmye3— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) May 9, 2019