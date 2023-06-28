SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 911 call reporting an attempted robbery developed into a vehicle chase in Spokane Valley on Tuesday, ending with multiple arrests.

A release from Spokane County Sheriff's Office stated the incident was in the early stages of investigation, with many details still unknown. However, it began just after 11 a.m. when a man called 911 and reported a man had just broken down the door to his home. He would not provide his name to dispatch, but before the line disconnected, they heard yelling and another man's voice in the background and threats to shoot someone.

Deputies responded to a home on the 6100 block of east Knox Ave. With little to go on about the suspects, they contacted a woman parked inside a car in front of the residence. Though SCSO reported she was compliant, she was arrested for fourth-degree assault in relation to domestic violence.

Also on scene was a truck with a trailer attached and three occupants inside. They did not comply and suddenly fled, slamming into a patrol car with a deputy inside and speeding away.

Due to the assault, deputies because a pursuit with full lights and sirens, however the driver continued attempts to evade. During the chase, the suspect drove recklessly, with attempts to run other vehicles off the road, driving into lanes of on-coming traffic, and slamming on the breaks in an apparent attempt to cause the pursuing deputies to wreck.

Deputies attempted a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, but it was unsuccessful. A second PIT maneuver near Park and Trent managed to stop the truck.

After the vehicle pursuit ended, the driver jumped out of the truck and ran, trying to open the door of a nearby silver truck with uninvolved occupants inside, but he was unable to get in. He then continued his flight attempt but was stopped by deputies near the train tracks and taken into custody.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the identity of the driver. However, he was booked on charges of second-degree assault, attempting to elude, attempted first-degree robbery with carjacking, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

The other two occupants were also detained. One had active warrants for her arrest, including vehicle prowling, third-degree theft, and reckless driving. She was additionally charged with obstruction for her part in Tuesday's incident.

The third occupant was later released without charges after providing a statement.

After the vehicle pursuit, deputies returned to the Knox Ave. residence, but the victim would not cooperate. Investigators learned he had an active felony warrant for his arrest and was violating a domestic violence order of protection, with a history of noncompliance. Deputies issued several unheeded warnings for him to surrender before entering the home and taking him into custody for his active warrant.

The incident remains under investigation, and further charges may be issued as new details come to light.

Deputies are still looking for the occupants of the silver truck the driver attempted to enter near the railroad tracks. SCSO clarified they are not being charged with anything, and investigators are looking to speak with them as witnesses and possible victims in the case.

They are urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10093853, to provide their name and contact information for further follow-up for the ongoing investigation.

