A man reported to be holding a gun fled from police upon contact, and was later located in a refrigeration truck and arrested in downtown Spokane Monday morning.
SPD says around 7:30 a.m., a concerned citizen reported a man walking across the Monroe Street Bridge appearing to be holding a gun in his hand.
Officers responded and located the man, who was wearing something covering his face and was motioning his hands towards traffic. Officers asked him to show his hands, but he fled into a construction area on Spokane Falls Blvd. and Monroe St.
SPD located Steven Pietro hiding inside a refrigeration truck parked at the construction area, and he was taken into custody. Police say Pietro had an "officer safety notice" on file, meaning he had made prior statements to assault law enforcement when contacted.
After investigating, officers said Pietro wasn't in possession of a handgun, but was wearing a black glove that the arresting officer said made it look like he was armed.
Pietro was booked into the Spokane County Jail for obstructing a Law Enforcement officer and second-degree trespassing.
SPD says Pietro has been arrested in Spokane six times over the past year with charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer and trespassing from June 2018-19.