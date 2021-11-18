SPOKANE, WA - It's a classic case of, 'Who let the dogs out?' but far more serious. Spokane pet owners should be aware of the alarming increase of cases of dog theft directly from the backyard, or even of pranksters opening gates and letting those pups run out into the neighborhood.
It seems nearly every day, new missing dog or cat signs are posted online or outside on fences and posts. Sometimes it takes months to find the missing pet, other times they are never brought home at all.
"The last 10 years or so of my life, I've been rescuing dogs," Peggy Kernfietsam, the Founder of K9 Tracking and Recovery, said.
Kernfietsam helps folks find their missing pals, but it's easier said than done.
"We have license plate checking," she said. "We have traps, live traps that we can take out. We have game cameras that we can set on a feeding station."
Kernfietsam has already helped return 19 out of 27 missing dogs this year alone, but she expects way more before the year ends, as the holiday season usually sees a spike in thefts.
"I'd say at least one or two a week," she predicted. "It seems to be down in the city mostly where they're alleys. You know, where people think they can get away."
Recently, however, it's a different sort of crime. Rather than stealing the precious family companion, these unknown suspects are just opening the gate and letting the dogs wander into the street. "Right now, we've heard of seven different ones," she said.
The reason is unknown.
"It's not just your neighbor kids pranking you," she warned. "There's a lot of different reasons that that your fence could be opened and, you know, your dog is stolen," she said.
But for many dog owners, it's definitely more than just a bad prank.
Sherice Palacios came home November 10th to find all three of her dogs missing and her gate wide open.
"It was frustrating, and I don't understand why people do things like that," Palacios said. "My kids are devastated. We got the two older ones back, but the puppy's still missing."
Teenagers were seen barking at her dogs and banging the fence a day prior, but because there is no camera set up, nobody knows what exactly happened.
"You only can open it from the inside, and you have to be pretty tall to unlatch it," she said.
When questioned whether she thought her kids or husband may have accidentally opened the gate, she said, "Nobody was home. It was just me."
A similar case out in Spokane Valley left Tina Cunnington without her best friend.
"It happened in the beginning of August," Cunnington said. "Sometime probably around 11:30 at night, she must have got out."
A hard task for an old dog.
"Especially at her age, to just pull on that would be hard even if she had to, she'd have to push herself through," she said.
And Cunnington's other dog, Julie, has never escaped the 6' high fencing. "We've had her going on 4 years, and we've never had a problem of her getting out," she said.
All anyone wants is for their companions to come back home.
"Especially when the weather changes like this, it's really stressful to know your dog is out there," Cunnington said.
"We just want our puppy back," Palacios stressed.
So what can you do to keep your dear pets safe?
It's a good idea to get a combination lock for your backyard fence or gate, to microchip your dog or cat, and to ensure your pet is spayed and neutered, as backyard breeding is very prevalent in Spokane County.
If you have lost your pet, or if you've found a lost animal in your neighborhood, you should contact SCRAPS immediately. They maintain a missing and found animals board for pet owners to look through. There is also a local Facebook page where residents can post about animals as well.