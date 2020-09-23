On Wednesday, the Beer Institute named U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) as one of its "2020 Beer Champions" for "instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers."
Newhouse was recognized for his support of COVID-19 relief for the beer industry and co-sponsoring the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. If enacted, the act would provide tax relief to brewers and beer importers of all sizes.
"Millions of Americans owe their livelihood to our nation’s beer industry, and I want to thank Rep. Dan Newhouse for his leadership in supporting legislation that aids U.S. brewers and beer importers,” CEO and President of the Beer Institute Jim McGreevy said. “The beer industry operates in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family."
In Washington, the beer industry supports more than 55,000 jobs and provides more than $8.2 billion annually in economic output. The beer industry supports nearly 5,000 beer industry jobs and more than $771 million in economic output in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District.
