WASHINGTON - According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane and North Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher plan to object to the certification of Electoral College results in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
“I’m planning to vote to object tomorrow,” McMorris Rodgers said, “to give voice to millions of Americans that do not have trust and confidence in this election, and to ensure the integrity of our election.”
“My vote is not one to overturn the election, but it’s to shed light on the questions that millions of Americans have that have not yet been answered.”
In an interview with reporter Orion Donavan-Smith, both lawmakers said they have problems with changes states like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia made without state legislators to make voting easier during the pandemic.
“I intend on objecting to the electoral results of those three states,” Fulcher said. “It is the state legislative branch that has the sole responsibility for setting the parameters on elections.”
Other Republicans, including Washington Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, have said they will vote to certify the election results.
Read full coverage from the Spokesman-Review here.
McMorris Rodgers also releasing a statement on her website reading:
“Our founders set up a system to give representation to ‘We, The People’ and ensure our voices are heard. With historic turnout, razor-thin margins, and dramatic changes to voting processes in the midst of a global pandemic, people understandably have many questions about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Unfortunately, many in the media and on the Left have sought to silence these questions and millions of people are still questioning their trust and confidence in our election process. This week’s vote is not about overturning an election. It is about examining allegations of potential fraud, certifying that states are protecting election integrity, and ensuring people’s voices are heard. It is imperative that Republicans and Democrats work together to build trust and confidence in our elections so we can uphold the Constitution and preserve our Republic. That’s why this week, I will support the objections to Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud and questions raised about the legality of changes to state election law. I will continue to fight for answers for the people I represent and make sure their voices are heard.”
North Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher also posting a video statement on Facebook.
Fulcher said in the statement that it is Congress's constitutional right to question any state's election integrity.
You can watch the full video here.
