A border collie adoptee from Ferry County is in the running for a national contest featuring a grand prize of a $5,000 donation towards a local animal shelter.
Bryce LaDuc entered his dog “Arlo” into Merrell’s first-ever Dog Ambassador contest.
Participants can submit photos of their dogs to be put into consideration for the company’s dog ambassador role. From there, fans can like and share their favorite entries, voting once per day.
The top 10 photo submissions with the most votes by the end of the day on Saturday, March 16 will become finalists for the grand prize. From there, the Merrell team will select a winner out of the 10 finalists.
Arlo is currently in second place in the “most liked” category on the page, sitting at over 17,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.
The victorious dog ambassador will receive a donation of $5,000 to a local animal shelter or animal-based non-profit mutually agreeable to a sponsor and grand prize winner. LaDuc says if Arlo won, the donation would go towards the Forget Me Not Animal Shelter in Republic, where Arlo was adopted from.
Other prize packs are included from BarkBox, Camping With Dogs, TurboPUP and Merrell gear for the owner. The runner-up dogs will receive a BarkBox & Merrell gift card.
The contest description reads: “Merrell is searching for its first ever dog ambassador! Do you and your four-legged friend go on adventures and share a love for the outdoors and document your days on the trail? Your dog could be the first Merrell dog ambassador!”
LaDuc said in a Facebook post: "Hey everyone! I am entering Arlo in a Merrell dog ambassador contest! If he wins we will get - A donation of $5,000 to a local animal shelter or animal-based non-profit mutually agreeable to Sponsor and Grand Prize Winner - which I would donate to Forget Me Not Animal Shelter where he came from - if you could all go to this link hit the heart next to him to vote I would really appreciate it! Feel free to share as well to try to get some money for the shelter!"
If you'd like to vote for Arlo, follow this link: https://www.merrell.com/US/en/dog-ambassador-contest/
Arlo's dog ambassador page can be found at this link: http://merrelldogambassador.hscampaigns.com/#entry-69