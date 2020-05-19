FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - A 41-year-old Republic man was ejected during an alleged DUI crash on Highway 21 in Ferry County Monday night, leading to him being lifeflighted to a Spokane hospital.
According to Washington State Patrol, Kenneth Gliddon was traveling northbound on SR-21 around 10:17 p.m. when his Toyota Tundra lost control, left the roadway and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in a ditch.
Gliddon was ejected during the crash. He was transported to Ferry County Memorial Hospital, then eventually lifeflighted to Sacred Heart.
WSP says Gliddon is facing DUI charges.
A deer was also involved in the incident, according to police.
