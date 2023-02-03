OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional.
House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
The bill would add a 16-digit serial code to a removable portion of ballots. Voters would then be able to use the code in an online portal administered by the Secretary of State's office to view an electronic record of all the votes cast on their ballot.
Volz argued the move would increase public trust in elections by addressing "the concerns of voters who feel their ballot may have been tampered with or not counted."
Records related to the online portal, including the serial numbers and ballot image, would be protected under the public records act.
"For some voters out there, their confidence in the election process has been shaken. I think we can do a better job, with the technology we have today, of being transparent with our ballots," said Volz. "At the end of the day, we all want our elections to be as accurate and as fair as possible. If there is a possibility of utilizing technology in an efficient and effective way to bring more transparency to the election process, I think it should seriously be considered."
Volz's bill has 19 cosponsors, all Republicans, and was referred to the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee on Feb. 1.
When asked about this bill, Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, a Democrat, defended the state's elections, and said the bill may be unconstitutional.
"The election system in Washington State is designed to ensure that every vote is counted as the voter intended," Dalton wrote in an email. "Hand recounts have repeatedly shown that the tabulation machines are accurate, and totals match the physical ballots."
Dalton said the bill "likely violates" the right to a secret ballot, which is enshrined in the Washington State Constitution.
According to the legislature's website, the bill has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.