Republican Stefanie Collins announces run for Spokane County Prosecutor

SPOKANE, Wash. - Longtime prosecutor Stefanie Collins (R) announced a run for the job as Spokane County Prosecutor on Thursday.
According to the announcement, Collins has contemplated this run for some time. With the support of community members, friends and family, she decided now is the time.
“I’ve worked for the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for 28 years and I have prosecuted some of the toughest cases and most prolific offenders,” Collins said. “I’ve also listened to the most vulnerable victims at a time when their lives were in chaos, and worked hard to get them back on their feet.”
Her campaign will officially launch with a reception at O'Doherty's Irish Grille March 24 on West Spokane Falls Boulevard from 5-7 p.m.
So far, three have filed for this position, including the current-holder of the position Larry Haskell, Stephanie Olsen and now Collins. Currently, Haskell has raised the most money at more than $18,000.