For the sixth day, Oregon state senators have not showed up for work.
Since last week they've been a no-show to avoid a vote on a controversial climate change bill.
On Monday, protesters lined up in front of the capitol building in Salem, holding signs supporting the senate Republicans who have decided not to show up.
It's their strategy to avoid a vote on a controversial climate change bill, also known as "cap and trade" that's meant to cut Oregon's greenhouse gas emissions.
But those against it say it'll drive businesses out of Oregon and leave people without jobs.
Tuesday, PCUN, Oregon's farm worker union, will hold another protest urging Republican senators to get back to work.
"We want them to come back and we're going to do our best to try and make sure that is loud and clear on Tuesday when we have our rally," Reyna Lopez from the PCUN said.
Meanwhile, house Republicans have released a new statement saying their congressional counterparts in the senate have walked out for many reasons, and that the "Cap and Trade" bill was the last straw.
They say they've felt "strong-armed by the Democratic super-majority."