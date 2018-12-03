A memorial service will be held Monday for a Missoula child who died of complications from the Flu.
That's according to Facebook page of Crystal White Shield and a GoFundMe page that was set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
The memorial service will help at the Open Door Baptist Church in Missoula at 7 p.m. Flowers can be sent to the church until 6 p.m. Monday night.
According to the GoFundMe page, Crystal Whiteshield's daughter, 6-year-old Allison Eaglespeaker, lost her battle against Influenza B and Pneumonia.
She died December 1st, while at the Community Medical Hospital in Missoula.
Allison was in kindergarten at Russell Elementary.
According to the GoFundMe page, funds will be used to help pay for the medical expenses, transportation for Allison from Missoula to Browning and final resting place in Star School.
The page went on to say, "We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and any help you may have already provided."