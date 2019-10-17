PARKLAND, Fla. - A proud gator rescuer in Florida couldn't help but show off his latest feat on Instagram after pulling an almost 9-foot alligator from a residential pool Tuesday.
The gator had made its way through the pool screen enclosure and into the water. So it was Paul Bedard to the rescue.
Bedard and his coworker are known as the "Gator Boys," rescuing alligators from Florida backyards, swimming pools and even bedrooms. Bedard said one of his tricks of the trade is to "play around" with the gator in the water to tire it out.
Tuesday's gator was "super mellow" and allowed himself to be caught and taped up from the front.
According to the "Gator Boys" website, the captured animals are taken to Everglades Holiday Park.
