Research to be presented in Seattle Tuesday, after second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
23°F
Fair
23°F / 9°F
9 AM
27°F
10 AM
30°F
11 AM
32°F
12 PM
31°F
1 PM
33°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- K9 Duco cited for chewing up patrol car
- WATCH: Teens save 8-year-old boy dangling 30 feet in air from chairlift at Vancouver ski resort
- First on KHQ: Road rage caught on camera in Spokane Valley
- Scam targets people receiving social security benefits
- Spokane Police find possible explosive device and potentially hazardous liquid in motor home in parking lot of north Spokane Walmart
- Dog bites off hand of Utah boy trying to play with animal
- 39-year-old woman facing charges in one of Spokane County’s only “no body” murder cases guilty on all counts
- Two young California sisters missing since Friday found alive
- Road rage incident actually a case of a man wanting back his missing truck
- Tennessee man arrested after dipping testicles into a container of salsa that a customer ordered online
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.