OLYMPIA, Wash. - One of Washington state's cutest native mammals is in danger. A project that began this month could show drones are a vital tool in preserving them.
The Columbia Basin population of pygmy rabbits are listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the rabbits are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and habitat loss due to development and growing cropland.
According to WDFD, the rabbits in the Columbia Basin are genetically and geographically distinct from other pygmy rabbits, having been isolated from those populations for at 10,000 years, and possibly as long as 115,000 years.
To help preserve the population of the unique rodents, conservationists have used semi-wild breeding enclosures to produce juveniles that can then be released into suitable habitat.
Starting this month, WDFW staff and researchers began flying drones over known pygmy rabbit locations on state lands in Grant and Douglas counties.
“The purpose of these flights is to test drone and sensor capabilities and effectiveness for tracking pygmy rabbit distribution and numbers in snowy conditions,” said Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment section manager. “Researchers will also use the drones to help determine the survival rate of reintroduced pygmy rabbits.”
WDFW plans to collect images using the drone to assess the potential to gather species distribution data in a safer and more efficient way than current methods.
Flights take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are expected to continue through March, although flight timing depends on the presence of adequate snow on the ground and suitable flight conditions.