Researchers at the University of Washington create telepathic controlled game

Scientists at the University of Washington created a game that is controlled by telepathic communication with the goal of communicating and solving problems with only your brain.
According to UW News, the scientists created BrainNet, which as a Tetris-like game that moves shapes on a computer screen only using thoughts.
The game works when three players sit in separate rooms so they cannot communicate with each other.
The players wear wired caps that pick up electrical activity from their brains based off a pattern a flashing light emits, which then controls the game.
The team wants to research brain-to-brain interfaces to help solve tough communication problems.