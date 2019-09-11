AMAZON RIVER - Researchers have discovered two new species of electric eels in South America, on of which can deliver a bigger jolt of electricity than any other known animal.
Researchers collected 107 eels in four countries and found four differences in their D-N-A, along with physical variants.
One species had the ability to generate 860-volts of electricity, which is more than then 650-volts discharged by the only previously identified type of electric eel.
While 250 species of fish have been found to generate electricity in South America, only electric eels use it to stun prey and four self-protection.