LEWISTON, Idaho - Failure of a portion of the Lewiston reservoir Wednesday morning caused flooding and closures due to debris and water damage, according to Lewiston Police Department (LPD). Several roads are blocked off, and three Lewiston schools are closed.
Access to the 2300 to 2500 blocks of the following streets is restricted:
- 8th Avenue
- 9th Avenue
- Sunset Drive
- 11th Avenue
- 12th Avenue
- 13th Avenue
- 14th Avenue
- 15th Avenue
- 16th Avenue
LPD stated the closures are due to water damage and debris. Residens are asked to follow all road closed and traffic revision signs. Updates will be made on the LPD Facebook page.
The Lewiston Independent School District (LISD) closed three schools today, including McSorley Elementary, Webster Elementary, and Whitman Elementary. The developmental preschool at Normal Hill Campus is also closed Wednesday. LISD cites the boil order and infrastructure issues in the downtown Lewiston area.
LISD will update families by the end of the day on the situation and whether the closures will extend beyond Wednesday. "We are just making sure we have the capacity to ensure we can provide clean water in the case the city's clean water is not restored by then," they stated.
A boil order was issued this morning by the City of Lewiston Public Works department for all City of Lewiston customers. Lewiston Orchard Irrigation District (LOID) is not under a boil order at this time. The city also asks residents to conserve water as much as possible.
While the boil order is in effect, residents should follow these CDC guidelines:
- Use bottled water if available for food preparation and cooking
- If bottled water is not available, boil water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes; allow to cool before use
- Boil tap water even if it is filtered
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to the water line, such as ice and water from the refrigerator
- Breastfeeding or ready-to-use formula are the best options for infants
- Give pets bottled or boiled water only, even if it is filtered
For cleaning and washing:
- Tap water and soap is acceptable in most instances
- Do not swallow any water while bathing or showering
- Consider a sponge bath for children and babies to avoid accidental water ingestion
- Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water; no not use tap water to brush teeth unless boiled first
- If possible, use disposable dishes, cups, and utensils
- Household dishwashers are general safe if water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit and/or the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle
- Sanitize all bottles
- Wash and rinse all dishes using hot water and soak rinsed dishes in a separate basin with ¼ teaspoon of liquid bleach per gallon of warm water; allow dishes to air dry completely before use
- Clothes may be washed as normal
The City of Lewiston has not shared details of the water system failure at this time. Residents are encouraged to check the City of Lewiston Facebook page or website for updated information as it becomes available.