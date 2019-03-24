SPOKANE, Wash. - A resident was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in his apartment Sunday morning.
The Spokane Fire Department responded to the Mt. Vernon Apartments just after 2:00 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing smoke alarms.
Firefighters arrived arrived to find an apartment full of smoke and a man inside suffering from smoke inhalation. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain it to the unit.
The occupant of the apartment was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.