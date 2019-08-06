KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A 130-bed correctional re-entry facility is being proposed somewhere in Kootenai County.
The Idaho Department of Corrections says they haven’t picked a site just yet, but the $12.2 million facility would be a place for parolees and probationers who live in north Idaho and also be a place where offenders who are returning to the area following a period of incarceration.
The proposed center, the IDOC says, would provide a structured re-entry process as well as providing accountability and treatment for probationers and parolees who are at a high risk of committing crimes.
But, this proposal has some residents concerned.
“We are failing these people and we need to do something a little bit different and I don't think this experiment is it,” John Grimm said.
Grimm helped organize the “Say No to the Prison Re-Entry Center" group and is also running for Kootenai County Sheriff in 2020.
We also reached out to other candidates, including Richard Whitehead and Robert Norris, who also oppose the facility.
Both Whitehead and Grimm say they believe in helping those incarcerated get the help they need to be functioning members of our society once they are released, but this area isn’t the right spot.
Norris said his concern is keeping the community safe.
A community meeting hosted by those against the re-entry center will be held Wednesday, August 7th, 2019, at 6 P.M. at the Coeur d'Alene Resort.