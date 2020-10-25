Resident Mark Graham lost power Friday night at 8:45 p.m. and has been working hard all weekend to keep his house from freezing.
A generator, space heaters, and a fire only went so far for Graham throughout the last 48 hours. He said he spent most of the last two nights without a lot of sleep, and shivering. As of Sunday morning Avista told him he could expect his power on by 9 p.m. Sunday night.
"I wish they would hurry up. I mean I know they have their hands full and I truly am thankful for what they do, but not having power for two days is kind of getting old real fast," said Graham.
His around-the-clock warming techniques were able to keep his house at 50 degrees. He bought 15 gallons of gas in case his power wasn't restored by Sunday night.
The latest update from Avista Sunday morning says 90% of people who lost power in the snow storm have it back on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.